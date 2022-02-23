Chicago Bogan squeezes past Glen Ellyn Glenbard South 54-46

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Bogan wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 54-46 victory over Glen Ellyn Glenbard South at Glen Ellyn Glenbard South High on February 23 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Chicago Bogan registered a 32-25 advantage at halftime over Glen Ellyn Glenbard South.

Conditioning showed as Chicago Bogan outscored Glen Ellyn Glenbard South 22-21 in the final period.

