Chicago Bogan dominated from start to finish in an imposing 84-38 win over Chicago Goode in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on Feb. 22.

In recent action on Feb. 14, Chicago Bogan faced off against Chicago Brother Rice . For results, click here. Chicago Goode took on Chicago Horizon Science-Mckinley Park on Feb. 13 at Chicago Horizon Science Academy Mckinley Park. For a full recap, click here.

