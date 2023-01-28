Chicago Bogan knocks off Chicago Dyett 61-60

Chicago Bogan poked just enough holes in Chicago Dyett's defense to garner a taut, 61-60 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 28.
The start wasn't the problem for Chicago Dyett, as it began with a 17-7 edge over Chicago Bogan through the end of the first quarter.
The Eagles took a 28-22 lead over the Bengals heading to the halftime locker room.
Chicago Bogan broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 44-43 lead over Chicago Dyett.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.
In recent action on January 24, Chicago Dyett faced off against Chicago Corliss and Chicago Bogan took on Peoria Manual on January 21 at Chicago Bogan High School. For more, click here.
