Chicago Bogan knocks off Chicago Dyett 61-60

Chicago Bogan poked just enough holes in Chicago Dyett's defense to garner a taut, 61-60 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 28.

The start wasn't the problem for Chicago Dyett, as it began with a 17-7 edge over Chicago Bogan through the end of the first quarter.

The Eagles took a 28-22 lead over the Bengals heading to the halftime locker room.

Chicago Bogan broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 44-43 lead over Chicago Dyett.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

