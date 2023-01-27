Chicago Bogan gallops past Chicago Hubbard 68-56

Chicago Bogan pushed past Chicago Hubbard for a 68-56 win during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 21, Chicago Bogan faced off against Peoria Manual and Chicago Hubbard took on Chicago Kennedy on January 19 at Chicago Kennedy High School. For results, click here.
