Chicago Bogan cancels check from Chicago Kennedy 78-64

Chicago Bogan dumped Chicago Kennedy 78-64 at Chicago Bogan High on January 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 12, Chicago Bogan faced off against Chicago Dunbar and Chicago Kennedy took on Chicago Urban Prep-Englewood on January 12 at Chicago Kennedy High School. For results, click here.
