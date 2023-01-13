Chicago Austin records thin win against Chicago Al Raby 59-53

Chicago Austin topped Chicago Al Raby 59-53 in a tough tilt in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Chicago Austin and Chicago Al Raby faced off on January 19, 2022 at Chicago Austin College and Career Academy. For results, click here.
Recently on January 6, Chicago Al Raby squared off with Chicago Amundsen in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.