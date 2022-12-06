Chicago Austin ends the party for Chicago DRW Trading College Prep 61-43

Chicago Austin knocked off Chicago DRW Trading College Prep 61-43 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 6.
In recent action on December 2, Chicago Austin faced off against Chicago Marshall and Chicago DRW Trading College Prep took on Chicago Clark on November 30 at Chicago Clark High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.