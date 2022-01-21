 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Austin College and Career squeezes past Chicago Jones College Prep 66-63

  • 0

Chicago Austin College and Career upended Chicago Jones College Prep for a narrow 66-63 victory in Illinois boys basketball on January 21.

In recent action on January 14, Chicago Austin College and Career faced off against Chicago Collins and Chicago Jones College Prep took on Chicago Perspectives Math & Science on January 17 at Chicago Perspectives Math & Science Academy. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Innovative insulation unveiled for Team USA ahead of Winter Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News