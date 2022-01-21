Chicago Austin College and Career squeezes past Chicago Jones College Prep 66-63

Chicago Austin College and Career upended Chicago Jones College Prep for a narrow 66-63 victory in Illinois boys basketball on January 21.
In recent action on January 14, Chicago Austin College and Career faced off against Chicago Collins and Chicago Jones College Prep took on Chicago Perspectives Math & Science on January 17 at Chicago Perspectives Math & Science Academy. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.