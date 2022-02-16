Chicago Amundsen sprints past Chicago Ogden Intl 51-36

Chicago Amundsen trucked Chicago Ogden Intl on the road to a 51-36 victory during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on February 11, Chicago Amundsen faced off against Chicago Steinmetz and Chicago Ogden Intl took on Chicago Little Village Lawndale on February 9 at Chicago Ogden International School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.