Chicago Amundsen rolls like thunder over Chicago Math and Science 74-12

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Chicago Amundsen broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 74-12 explosion on Chicago Math and Science in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 14.
