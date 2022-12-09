Chicago Amundsen proves to be too much for Chicago Von Steuben 65-49

No quarter was granted as Chicago Amundsen blunted Chicago Von Steuben's plans 65-49 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 2, Chicago Amundsen faced off against Chicago Mather and Chicago Von Steuben took on Wilmette Loyola on December 3 at Wilmette Loyola Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
