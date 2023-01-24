Chicago Amundsen pockets slim win over Chicago Senn 38-35

Chicago Amundsen found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Chicago Senn 38-35 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 24.
In recent action on January 18, Chicago Senn faced off against Chicago Foreman and Chicago Amundsen took on Chicago Lake View on January 18 at Chicago Amundsen High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.