Chicago Amundsen flies high over Chicago Phoenix Military 70-31

Chicago Amundsen controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 70-31 victory over Chicago Phoenix Military for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 9.
In recent action on January 28, Chicago Amundsen faced off against Chicago Lake View and Chicago Phoenix Military took on Chicago Al Raby on January 28 at Chicago Al Raby High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.