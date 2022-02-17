Chicago Amundsen flies high over Chicago Francis W Parker 73-50

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Chicago Amundsen broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 73-50 explosion on Chicago Francis W Parker during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on February 11, Chicago Amundsen faced off against Chicago Steinmetz and Chicago Francis W Parker took on Elgin Academy on February 10 at Chicago Francis W Parker High School. For a full recap, click here.
