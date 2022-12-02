Chicago Amundsen ends the party for Chicago Mather 62-50

Chicago Amundsen called "game" in the waning moments of a 62-50 defeat of Chicago Mather in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 2.
Last season, Chicago Amundsen and Chicago Mather faced off on January 8, 2022 at Chicago Stephen T Mather High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
