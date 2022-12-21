Chicago Amundsen defeats Blue Island Eisenhower in lopsided affair 77-49

Chicago Amundsen's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Blue Island Eisenhower 77-49 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 21.
In recent action on December 14, Chicago Amundsen faced off against Chicago Sullivan and Blue Island Eisenhower took on Chicago Kennedy on December 16 at Chicago Kennedy High School. Click here for a recap
