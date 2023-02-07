Chicago Amundsen called "game" in the waning moments of a 64-45 defeat of Chicago King on February 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

In recent action on January 30, Chicago King faced off against Chicago Dunbar . For more, click here. Chicago Amundsen took on Chicago Whitney Young on February 1 at Chicago Amundsen High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.