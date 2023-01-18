Chicago Alcott tops Chicago Math and Science 61-51

Chicago Alcott stretched out and finally snapped Chicago Math and Science to earn a 61-51 victory in Illinois boys basketball on January 18.
Recently on January 13, Chicago Math and Science squared off with Chicago Academy in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.