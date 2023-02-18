A tight-knit tilt turned in Chicago Al Raby's direction just enough to squeeze past Chicago Legal Prep 73-71 at Chicago Al Raby High on Feb. 18 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Chicago Al Raby and Chicago Legal Prep faced off on Dec. 10, 2021 at Chicago Al Raby High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 10, Chicago Legal Prep faced off against Chicago South Shore. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.