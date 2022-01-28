 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Al Raby pockets narrow victory over Chicago Phoenix Military 55-47

  • 0

Chicago Al Raby edged Chicago Phoenix Military in a close 55-47 encounter in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 28.

In recent action on January 19, Chicago Al Raby faced off against Chicago Austin College and Career and Chicago Phoenix Military took on Chicago Ogden Intl on January 24 at Chicago Phoenix Military Academy. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing's Olympic 'bubble' makes a slightly surreal experience

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News