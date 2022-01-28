Chicago Al Raby pockets narrow victory over Chicago Phoenix Military 55-47

Chicago Al Raby edged Chicago Phoenix Military in a close 55-47 encounter in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 28.
In recent action on January 19, Chicago Al Raby faced off against Chicago Austin College and Career and Chicago Phoenix Military took on Chicago Ogden Intl on January 24 at Chicago Phoenix Military Academy. For a full recap, click here.
