Chicago Air Force hammers Chicago Hirsch 71-35

Chicago Air Force showed top form to dominate Chicago Hirsch during a 71-35 victory in Illinois boys basketball on December 1.
The last time Chicago Hirsch and Chicago Air Force played in a 60-55 game on December 9, 2021. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.