Chicago Agricultural Science unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Chicago Jones 47-18 Monday at Chicago Agricultural Science High on January 16 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Chicago Agricultural Science and Chicago Jones squared off with February 17, 2022 at Chicago Jones College Prep High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 12, Chicago Agricultural Science faced off against Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville and Chicago Jones took on Chicago Ogden on January 11 at Chicago Jones College Prep High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.