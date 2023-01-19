Chicago Agricultural Science proves to be too much for Chicago Vocational 62-46

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Agricultural Science had its hands full but finally brushed off Chicago Vocational 62-46 on January 19 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The last time Chicago Agricultural Science and Chicago Vocational played in a 59-54 game on January 15, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 12, Chicago Agricultural Science faced off against Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville and Chicago Vocational took on Chicago Amandla Charter on January 12 at Chicago Vocational Career. For more, click here.

