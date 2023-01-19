Chicago Agricultural Science proves to be too much for Chicago Vocational 62-46

Chicago Agricultural Science had its hands full but finally brushed off Chicago Vocational 62-46 on January 19 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The last time Chicago Agricultural Science and Chicago Vocational played in a 59-54 game on January 15, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 12, Chicago Agricultural Science faced off against Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville and Chicago Vocational took on Chicago Amandla Charter on January 12 at Chicago Vocational Career. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.