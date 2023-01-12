 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Agricultural Science proves to be too much for Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville 52-40

  • 0

Saddled up and ready to go, Chicago Agricultural Science spurred past Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville 52-40 on January 12 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The last time Chicago Agricultural Science and Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville played in a 70-28 game on January 11, 2022. For results, click here.

Recently on December 30, Chicago Agricultural Science squared off with Chicago Francis W Parker in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News