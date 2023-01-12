Chicago Agricultural Science proves to be too much for Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville 52-40

Saddled up and ready to go, Chicago Agricultural Science spurred past Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville 52-40 on January 12 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The last time Chicago Agricultural Science and Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville played in a 70-28 game on January 11, 2022. For results, click here.
