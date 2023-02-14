Chicago Agricultural Science showed no mercy to Chicago Little Village, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 65-40 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on February 14.

In recent action on February 9, Chicago Agricultural Science faced off against Chicago Catalyst-Maria . For results, click here. Chicago Little Village took on Chicago Alcott on February 10 at Chicago Little Village Lawndale High School Campus. For a full recap, click here.

