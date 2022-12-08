Chicago Agricultural Science passes stress test against Chicago Fenger 50-33

Chicago Agricultural Science collected a solid win over Chicago Fenger in a 50-33 verdict in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 8.
Last season, Chicago Agricultural Science and Chicago Fenger faced off on January 18, 2022 at Chicago Agricultural Science High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 1, Chicago Agricultural Science faced off against Chicago Corliss and Chicago Fenger took on Chicago Amandla Charter on December 1 at Chicago Amandla Charter School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.