Chicago Agricultural Science's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Chicago Catalyst-Maria 74-52 on February 9 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

In recent action on February 1, Chicago Agricultural Science faced off against Chicago Curie . For more, click here. Chicago Catalyst-Maria took on Chicago Simeon on February 1 at Chicago Catalyst-Maria High School. For results, click here.

