Chicago Agricultural Science knocks out victory beat against Oak Lawn Richards 54-44

Chicago Agricultural Science called "game" in the waning moments of a 54-44 defeat of Oak Lawn Richards in Illinois boys basketball action on January 28.
Last season, Chicago Agricultural Science and Oak Lawn Richards squared off with February 5, 2022 at Chicago Agricultural Science High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 24, Chicago Agricultural Science faced off against Chicago UC Woodlawn. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.