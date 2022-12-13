Chicago Agricultural Science finds its footing in sprinting past Chicago Amandla Charter 80-39

Chicago Agricultural Science didn't tinker with Chicago Amandla Charter, scoring an 80-39 result in the win column for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 13.
Last season, Chicago Agricultural Science and Chicago Amandla Charter faced off on January 20, 2022 at Chicago Agricultural Science High School. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 8, Chicago Agricultural Science faced off against Chicago Fenger and Chicago Amandla Charter took on Chicago Fenger on December 1 at Chicago Amandla Charter School. Click here for a recap
