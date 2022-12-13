 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Agricultural Science finds its footing in sprinting past Chicago Amandla Charter 80-39

  • 0

Chicago Agricultural Science didn't tinker with Chicago Amandla Charter, scoring an 80-39 result in the win column for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 13.

Last season, Chicago Agricultural Science and Chicago Amandla Charter faced off on January 20, 2022 at Chicago Agricultural Science High School. Click here for a recap

In recent action on December 8, Chicago Agricultural Science faced off against Chicago Fenger and Chicago Amandla Charter took on Chicago Fenger on December 1 at Chicago Amandla Charter School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News