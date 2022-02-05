Chicago Ag Science takes a toll on Oak Lawn Richards 50-33

Chicago Ag Science grabbed a 50-33 victory at the expense of Oak Lawn Richards on February 5 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The Cyclones' offense thundered to a 50-33 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.
Recently on January 25 , Chicago Ag Science squared up on Chicago Dyett in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.