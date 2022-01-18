Chicago Ag Science pushes over Chicago Fenger 57-47

Chicago Ag Science tipped and eventually toppled Chicago Fenger 57-47 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 18.
In recent action on January 13, Chicago Ag Science faced off against Chicago Harlan and Chicago Fenger took on Chicago Carver Military on January 13 at Chicago Carver Military Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
