Chicago Ag Science pours it on Chicago Amandla Charter 73-41

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Chicago Ag Science broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 73-41 explosion on Chicago Amandla Charter during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 15, Chicago Ag Science faced off against Chicago Vocational and Chicago Amandla Charter took on Chicago Vocational on January 13 at Chicago Amandla Charter School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.