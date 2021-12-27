 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Ag Science overcomes Chicago Dunbar in competitive affair 56-48

  • 0

A tight-knit tilt turned in Chicago Ag Science's direction just enough to squeeze past Chicago Dunbar 56-48 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on December 23, Chicago Dunbar faced off against Chicago Brooks College Prep and Chicago Ag Science took on Chicago Clemente on December 21 at Chicago Ag Science High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Matt Nagy expects to finish season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News