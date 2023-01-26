Chicago Acero Soto finds its footing in sprinting past Chicago Spry Community Links 52-9

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Acero Soto left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Chicago Spry Community Links 52-9 at Chicago Acero Soto High on January 26 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Chicago Acero Soto and Chicago Spry Community Links faced off on January 27, 2022 at Chicago Acero Soto School. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 19, Chicago Acero Soto faced off against Chicago Hancock and Chicago Spry Community Links took on Chicago Little Village on January 13 at Chicago Little Village Lawndale High School Campus. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

