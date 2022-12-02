Chicago Academy thumps Chicago Steinmetz in punishing decision 69-38

Chicago Steinmetz had no answers as Chicago Academy compiled a 69-38 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 2.
The last time Chicago Academy and Chicago Steinmetz played in a 45-42 game on December 13, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.