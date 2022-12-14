Chicago Academy squeaks past Chicago Roosevelt in tight tilt 75-66

Chicago Academy poked just enough holes in Chicago Roosevelt's defense to garner a taut, 75-66 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The last time Chicago Academy and Chicago Roosevelt played in a 70-49 game on January 13, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 9, Chicago Academy faced off against Chicago Disney II and Chicago Roosevelt took on Chicago Alcott on December 9 at Chicago Alcott High School. For a full recap, click here.
