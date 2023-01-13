 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Academy overcomes Chicago Math and Science in seat-squirming affair 48-41

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Chicago Academy passed in a 48-41 victory at Chicago Math and Science's expense for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 13.

The last time Chicago Academy and Chicago Math and Science played in a 89-14 game on January 19, 2022. For results, click here.

Recently on January 4, Chicago Academy squared off with Chicago Kelvyn Park in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

