Playing with a winning hand, Chicago Academy trumped Chicago Foreman 62-43 at Chicago Academy High on February 6 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 30, Chicago Academy faced off against Chicago Juarez . Click here for a recap. Chicago Foreman took on Chicago Wells on January 31 at Chicago Wells Academy High School. For more, click here.

