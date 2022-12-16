Chicago Academy finds its footing in sprinting past Chicago Intrinsic 64-40

Chicago Academy rolled past Chicago Intrinsic for a comfortable 64-40 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The last time Chicago Academy and Chicago Intrinsic played in a 43-38 game on February 17, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 9, Chicago Academy faced off against Chicago Disney II and Chicago Intrinsic took on Chicago Marine on December 7 at Chicago Intrinsic Charter School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.