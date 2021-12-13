Chicago Academy edges Chicago Steinmetz in snug affair 45-42

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Chicago Academy wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 45-42 over Chicago Steinmetz in Illinois boys basketball on December 13.
In recent action on December 6, Chicago Steinmetz faced off against Chicago Lane Tech and Chicago Academy took on Chicago Intrinsic Charter Schools on December 6 at Chicago Academy High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.