Chicago Academy dismantles Chicago Alcott 61-40

Chicago Academy stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 61-40 win over Chicago Alcott on January 20 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Recently on January 13, Chicago Academy squared off with Chicago Math and Science in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.

