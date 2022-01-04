Check those pacemakers, Springfield Southeast needs extra time to down Decatur MacArthur 63-60

 Skip to main content
Extra action was needed before Springfield Southeast could slip past Decatur MacArthur 63-60 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Recently on December 29 , Decatur MacArthur squared up on O'Fallon Township in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with the Spartans and the Generals settling for a 15-15 first-quarter knot.

The Generals proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 34-29 advantage over the Spartans at the half.

Decatur MacArthur enjoyed a 49-37 lead over Springfield Southeast to start the fourth quarter.

Each side had its moments in the first overtime period, but in the end the deficit was unchanged at 63-60.

