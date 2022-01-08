Check those pacemakers, Rochester needs overtime to down Seneca 66-65

This thrilling encounter reached extra time before Rochester could edge Seneca 66-65 at Seneca High on January 8 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Rochester avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 66-65 stretch over the final period.

