Check those pacemakers, Rochester needs overtime to down Seneca 66-65

This thrilling encounter reached extra time before Rochester could edge Seneca 66-65 at Seneca High on January 8 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on December 30, Seneca faced off against Flanagan-Cornell and Rochester took on Taylorville on December 29 at Rochester High School.

Rochester avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 66-65 stretch over the final period.

