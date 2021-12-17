Check those pacemakers, Pleasant Plains needs extra time to down Petersburg PORTA 57-49

Extra action was needed before Pleasant Plains could slip past Petersburg PORTA 57-49 at Pleasant Plains High on December 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Pleasant Plains broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 30-25 lead over Petersburg PORTA.
The Cardinals avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 15-7 stretch over the final period.
In recent action on December 10, Pleasant Plains faced off against Williamsville and Petersburg PORTA took on Beardstown on December 7 at Petersburg PORTA High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
