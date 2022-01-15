Check those pacemakers, Newburgh Castle needs extra time to down Springfield Southeast 65-61

This thrilling encounter reached overtime before Newburgh Castle could edge Springfield Southeast 65-61 in an Indiana boys basketball matchup on January 15.

There was no room for doubt as Newburgh Castle added to its advantage with a 65-61 margin in the closing period.

