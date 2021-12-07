Chatham Glenwood wins tense tussle with Jacksonville 48-44

 Skip to main content
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Chatham Glenwood didn't mind, dispatching Jacksonville 48-44 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Chatham Glenwood broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 36-30 lead over Jacksonville.

Jacksonville turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, but Chatham Glenwood put the game on ice.

In recent action on November 30, Chatham Glenwood faced off against Decatur MacArthur and Jacksonville took on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on November 30 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. For more, click here.

