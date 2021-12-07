Chatham Glenwood wins tense tussle with Jacksonville 48-44

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Chatham Glenwood didn't mind, dispatching Jacksonville 48-44 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Chatham Glenwood broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 36-30 lead over Jacksonville.
Jacksonville turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, but Chatham Glenwood put the game on ice.
In recent action on November 30, Chatham Glenwood faced off against Decatur MacArthur and Jacksonville took on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on November 30 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.