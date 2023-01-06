 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chatham Glenwood wallops Decatur Eisenhower 49-28

Chatham Glenwood earned a convincing 49-28 win over Decatur Eisenhower in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 6.

In recent action on December 29, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Mt Zion and Chatham Glenwood took on Champaign Central on December 30 at Champaign Central High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

