Chatham Glenwood trips Springfield in tenacious tussle 48-44

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Chatham Glenwood nabbed it to nudge past Springfield 48-44 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 11.

Chatham Glenwood registered a 21-16 advantage at intermission over Springfield.

The Titans took control in the third quarter with a 31-27 advantage over the Senators.

It was tough sledding with defenses hanging tough for each side in a 48-44 final-quarter tie.

In recent action on February 4, Springfield faced off against Rochester and Chatham Glenwood took on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on February 4 at Chatham Glenwood High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

