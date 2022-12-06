Chatham Glenwood stops Jacksonville in snug affair 50-42

Chatham Glenwood walked the high-wire before edging Jacksonville 50-42 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 6.
Last season, Chatham Glenwood and Jacksonville squared off with February 25, 2022 at Chatham Glenwood High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
