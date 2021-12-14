Chatham Glenwood smashes through Springfield Lanphier 62-39

Chatham Glenwood controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 62-39 victory over Springfield Lanphier at Chatham Glenwood High on December 14 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 7, Chatham Glenwood faced off against Jacksonville and Springfield Lanphier took on Springfield Southeast on December 7 at Springfield Southeast High School. For more, click here.
Chatham Glenwood made the first move by forging a 19-10 margin over Springfield Lanphier after the first quarter.
The Titans' offense roared to a 35-17 lead over the Lions at halftime.
Chatham Glenwood's control showed as it carried a 49-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
