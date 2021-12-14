Chatham Glenwood smashes through Springfield Lanphier 62-39

Chatham Glenwood controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 62-39 victory over Springfield Lanphier at Chatham Glenwood High on December 14 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Chatham Glenwood made the first move by forging a 19-10 margin over Springfield Lanphier after the first quarter.

The Titans' offense roared to a 35-17 lead over the Lions at halftime.

Chatham Glenwood's control showed as it carried a 49-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.